BOOM: These nuclear bomb test videos will scare the sh*t out of you

If you love military or scientific history and don't live in fear of a nuclear holocaust, you can now watch dozens of newly declassified films of U.S. nuclear bomb tests on YouTube. The videos show over 200 atmospheric nuclear tests the U.S. conducted over about a 50 year period, from 1945 to 1992.

