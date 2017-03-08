Bay Area peaks receive dusting of snow; temps may reach 70s midweek
A dusting of snow appears on the foothills near Mount Hamilton in San Jose on Monday. A landslide on Highway 130 blocked a main access to Mount Hamilton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|99 cent store
|33 min
|Now_What-
|4
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,757
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Anynomas
|303
|Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Jmix
|56
|Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10)
|Mar 5
|Dsteng56
|41
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|Feb 28
|Princess Hey
|111
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC