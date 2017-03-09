Around Pleasanton: BART moving forward in 2017, but not yet to Livermore

Recently re-elected BART board member John McPartland, fresh off a year that saw the transit agency negotiate a new four-year contract with its unions and gain voter approval of a $3.5 billion bond for capital improvements, told a real estate group last Friday that better days are coming for Tri-Valley commuters. An additional 700 train cars will soon replace the aging existing fleet, with BART seeking funds for 300 more cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.