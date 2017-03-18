Around Livermore: Jelly beans and wine? New Concannon pairings series kicks off
Concannon Estate Sommelier LeeAnn Kaufman has a knack for creative thinking; it's a skill colleagues are quick to praise her for. Celebrating nearly a year on staff at the Livermore winery, Kaufman has planned a somm series - a line-up of six wine classes to be given monthly from March-August, and she has a few tricks up her sleeve.
