6 charged in 2016 shooting of school board member

Six men already charged in a rash of robberies and home invasions in the East Bay last year have now been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Orinda school board member Carol Brown , according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. On March 20, the men were all charged with attempted murder and robbery for their alleged part in shooting Brown in front of her Orinda home on Sept.

