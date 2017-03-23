5 dogs freed from overturned trailer in Livermore
Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department responded to the scene on South Vasco Road and found a car with an attached trailer. The car remained upright and the driver was reportedly uninjured but the trailer had rolled over, trapping the five dogs inside.
