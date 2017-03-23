5 dogs freed from overturned trailer ...

5 dogs freed from overturned trailer in Livermore

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: SFGate

Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department responded to the scene on South Vasco Road and found a car with an attached trailer. The car remained upright and the driver was reportedly uninjured but the trailer had rolled over, trapping the five dogs inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 3 hr Rick 307
Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel Mar 21 Boss Mobility Net... 2
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mar 8 Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
99 cent store Mar 8 Now_What- 4
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC