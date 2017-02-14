Wiley X Names Frank Rescigna as Senio...

Wiley X Names Frank Rescigna as Senior Vice President of Sales

LIVERMORE, Calif.- Wiley X announced that Frank Rescigna has joined the company as senior vice president of sales. A long-time optical executive, Rescigna is bringing a range of experience in the branding, licensing, sales and operations aspects of the global eyewear industry to the company, the announcement noted.

