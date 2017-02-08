Wet weather causing messy traffic conditions
A number of weather-related traffic issues continued to pervade the evening commute as crews continued their work to clear roadways. Among the early morning problems still being worked on by the afternoon were the mudslides that completely shut down Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains for hours on Tuesday, and the closure of two lanes on Interstate 580 in Livermore due to a large pothole .
