Westbound I-580 closure causing nightmare backup in Livermore
The East Bay is experiencing a traffic nightmare with two lanes closed on westbound Interstate 580 at Greenville Road in Livermore due to one very large pothole. The backup is miles long and drivers should consider alternate routes such as Patterson Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC