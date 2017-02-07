Westbound I-580 closure causing night...

Westbound I-580 closure causing nightmare backup in Livermore

5 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

The East Bay is experiencing a traffic nightmare with two lanes closed on westbound Interstate 580 at Greenville Road in Livermore due to one very large pothole. The backup is miles long and drivers should consider alternate routes such as Patterson Pass.

Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

