Video: Couples marry on Valentine's Day at the Alameda County Clerk-Recorder's Office
Roman and Rachel Jones, of Livermore, embrace after getting married on Valentine's Day at the Alameda County Clerk-Recorder's Office in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The office decorates three different wedding rooms for special Valentine's Day weddings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Wed
|phoenix123
|11
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC