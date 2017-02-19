State legislators holding bipartisan open house Wednesday
Pleasanton's representatives in the State Legislature, Republican Assemblywoman Catharine Baker and Democrat State Senator Steve Glazer, are co-hosting a public town hall this week in Livermore. The event will give residents a chance to share their thoughts and concerns regarding legislative issues impacting the community, and receive an update on State Capitol happenings from Baker and Glazer.
