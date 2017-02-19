State legislators holding bipartisan ...

State legislators holding bipartisan open house Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton's representatives in the State Legislature, Republican Assemblywoman Catharine Baker and Democrat State Senator Steve Glazer, are co-hosting a public town hall this week in Livermore. The event will give residents a chance to share their thoughts and concerns regarding legislative issues impacting the community, and receive an update on State Capitol happenings from Baker and Glazer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
found dog 4 hr JKD 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 7 hr Anonymous 300
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Feb 13 Wisconsin girl 58
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at February 19 at 8:10PM PST

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC