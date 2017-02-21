Stanley Boulevard stretch closed amid...

Stanley Boulevard stretch closed amid flooding

Alameda County officials have closed Stanley Boulevard between Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton and Isabel Avenue in Livermore because of flooding, with the closure still in effect as of 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The county also reports mudslides on Foothill Road near mile marker 6.15 because of rainstorms throughout the Presidents' Day weekend.

