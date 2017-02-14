Soggy soil from more storms has impeded cleanup and repair of park areas flooded in early January
The reopening of Del Valle Regional Park has been postponed at least until Feb. 27 as flood repairs and cleanup take longer than anticipated, the East Bay Regional Park District said Tuesday. The park south of Livermore has been closed since Jan. 11 when storms caused Lake Del Valle to flood beaches, picnic grounds, and other recreation areas along and near the shore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Wed
|phoenix123
|11
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC