Soggy soil from more storms has impeded cleanup and repair of park areas flooded in early January

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The reopening of Del Valle Regional Park has been postponed at least until Feb. 27 as flood repairs and cleanup take longer than anticipated, the East Bay Regional Park District said Tuesday. The park south of Livermore has been closed since Jan. 11 when storms caused Lake Del Valle to flood beaches, picnic grounds, and other recreation areas along and near the shore.

