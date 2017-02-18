SF Beer Week: Feb. 18

This is the final weekend of SF Beer Week and today holds nearly 100 brew-centric events, including about 30 beer dinners and food pairings. Today's marquee event is the Celebrator's 29th Anniversary Party , with more than 35 breweries pouring their beer at Berkeley's Trumer Brauerei from 4-8 p.m. The party is a benefit for the California Craft Brewers Association, which represents smaller breweries in our state, and there will be free shuttle service from North Berkeley BART to the festivities all evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.