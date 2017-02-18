SF Beer Week: Feb. 18
This is the final weekend of SF Beer Week and today holds nearly 100 brew-centric events, including about 30 beer dinners and food pairings. Today's marquee event is the Celebrator's 29th Anniversary Party , with more than 35 breweries pouring their beer at Berkeley's Trumer Brauerei from 4-8 p.m. The party is a benefit for the California Craft Brewers Association, which represents smaller breweries in our state, and there will be free shuttle service from North Berkeley BART to the festivities all evening.
