San Ramon: Lawmakers to host bipartis...

San Ramon: Lawmakers to host bipartisan town hall, again

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Two state lawmakers who held a bipartisan town hall meeting last week in Livermore will host another one this week, this time in San Ramon. Assemblywoman Catharine Baker, R-San Ramon, and Senator Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, will host their second bipartisan town hall of the year at San Ramon City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 2 hr _FLATLINE-------- 4,746
Words that start with B (Aug '13) Tue Princess Hey 111
99 cent store Feb 28 JKD 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 24 Morgana 302
News Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08) Feb 23 Anon 47
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Feb 22 un agenda 21 79
found dog Feb 19 JKD 2
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC