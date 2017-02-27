San Ramon: Lawmakers to host bipartisan town hall, again
Two state lawmakers who held a bipartisan town hall meeting last week in Livermore will host another one this week, this time in San Ramon. Assemblywoman Catharine Baker, R-San Ramon, and Senator Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, will host their second bipartisan town hall of the year at San Ramon City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
