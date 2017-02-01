Public Hearings on Whether SoCalGas c...

Public Hearings on Whether SoCalGas can Resume Using Aliso Canyon Facility

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Fernando Sun

State regulators held the first of two meetings at the Trillium Room of the Hilton Woodland Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to gather public input on a proposal to allow Southern California Gas Co. to resume injecting natural gas into the Aliso Canyon public storage facility, site of a four-month leak that led to the temporary relocation of thousands of Porter Ranch-area residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
Babysitter Jan 5 ChelseaM 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC