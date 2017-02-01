Public Hearings on Whether SoCalGas can Resume Using Aliso Canyon Facility
State regulators held the first of two meetings at the Trillium Room of the Hilton Woodland Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to gather public input on a proposal to allow Southern California Gas Co. to resume injecting natural gas into the Aliso Canyon public storage facility, site of a four-month leak that led to the temporary relocation of thousands of Porter Ranch-area residents.
