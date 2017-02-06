Previous Allegations of Misconduct May Be Excluded in Ex-Livermore Cop's Sex Crime Trial

A large amount of potential evidence - including allegations of sexual misconduct laid out in a 2011 police report and a separate report from February of last year concerning "suspected child abuse" - were tentatively excluded from the trial of former Livermore police officer Daniel Black by Alameda Superior Court Judge Alison Tucher today. Black is one of six East Bay police officers charged with sex crimes and other offenses as part of a wide-ranging scandal centering on the exploitation of a teenager who went by the name Celeste Guap.

