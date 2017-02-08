Potholes close lanes on 580 in Livermore

Potholes close lanes on 580 in Livermore

9 hrs ago

Our traffic reporter Robin Winston says this has been a major issue all morning, and will continue causing bad backups throughout the commute hours. Major Problem Livermore WB580 at Greenville Road** SIG ALERT ISSUED ** Emergency road work blocking the two right lanes.

