Police sex scandal: East Bay Judge to decide if trial delayed due to witness a medical issuea

Police sex scandal: East Bay Judge to decide if trial delayed due to witness a medical issue

An Alameda County judge is expected to decide Thursday whether to move forward with the trial of a former Livermore police officer charged with engaging in prostitution in connection with a Bay Area police sex exploitation scandal. Judge Alison Tucher on Wednesday halted jury selection at the trial of Daniel Black, citing a medical issue involving an unnamed witness that could push the officer's trial to March or later.

