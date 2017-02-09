Police sex scandal: East Bay Judge to decide if trial delayed due to witness a medical issuea
An Alameda County judge is expected to decide Thursday whether to move forward with the trial of a former Livermore police officer charged with engaging in prostitution in connection with a Bay Area police sex exploitation scandal. Judge Alison Tucher on Wednesday halted jury selection at the trial of Daniel Black, citing a medical issue involving an unnamed witness that could push the officer's trial to March or later.
