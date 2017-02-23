Local Happenings: Opening reception for "Color Play"
Please email Valley Journal and Times-Herald calendar items at least two weeks in advance of when they occur to [email protected] and type "calendar item" in the subject line, or call 510-208 6451. Opening reception for "Color Play:" 6 to 8 p.a Sm., Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front St. in Danville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC