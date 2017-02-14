Livermore: UC admission at risk for charter students

Accreditation woes hit students at the troubled Livermore Valley Charter Preparatory high school this week after the University of California said admission could be threatened. In the letter dated Feb. 6, Stephen Handel, associate vice president of undergraduate admissions, informed Principal Gary Pogue that because the school has lost its WASC accreditation, seniors who applied for UC admission "will be unable to meet the freshman admission requirement."

