Livermore: UC admission at risk for charter students
Accreditation woes hit students at the troubled Livermore Valley Charter Preparatory high school this week after the University of California said admission could be threatened. In the letter dated Feb. 6, Stephen Handel, associate vice president of undergraduate admissions, informed Principal Gary Pogue that because the school has lost its WASC accreditation, seniors who applied for UC admission "will be unable to meet the freshman admission requirement."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Wed
|phoenix123
|11
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC