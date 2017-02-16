Livermore: Two new winery tasting roo...

Livermore: Two new winery tasting rooms open

Murrieta's Well, a Wente-owned winery in Livermore Valley, recently completed a major renovation that expanded the winery's pleasant patio and revamped the tasting room. Livermore Valley's vineyard scene continues to expand, offering visitors new wine country experiences.

