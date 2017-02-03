Livermore: Saturday science series starts Feb. 4
The lectures promise to also take a closer look at forensic science methods, rabies, 3D printing, and biologically inspired nano-robots. Each lecture teams lab researchers with a local master high school science teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC