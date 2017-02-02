Livermore: Rally in support of diversity set to take place Feb. 12
Community and faith leaders from Livermore and beyond are hoping an upcoming non-partisan rally in downtown Livermore will reaffirm the Tri-Valley's commitment to diversity, and help alleviate the fears of those now feeling vulnerable. "Rally For Love" will be held Feb. 12 at the Bankhead Theater Plaza on First Street.
