Livermore: Rally in support of diversity set to take place Feb. 12

Thursday

Community and faith leaders from Livermore and beyond are hoping an upcoming non-partisan rally in downtown Livermore will reaffirm the Tri-Valley's commitment to diversity, and help alleviate the fears of those now feeling vulnerable. "Rally For Love" will be held Feb. 12 at the Bankhead Theater Plaza on First Street.

