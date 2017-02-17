Livermore post office limits hours to keep out homeless
A Livermore post office will shutter its 24-hour lobby at night because of an increase in homeless people sleeping and using the atrium as a toilet. The post office lobby at 220 S. Livermore Ave., where customers have P.O. boxes and weigh parcels in a self-service kiosk, has been open 24/7 for at least 20 years, said Livermore Postmaster Steve Mitchell.
