Livermore Meets Key Milestone for Delivery of World's Highest Average Power Petawatt Laser System

LIVERMORE, California - The High-Repetition-Rate Advanced Petawatt Laser System , being developed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory , recently completed a significant milestone: demonstration of continuous operation of an all diode-pumped, high-energy femtosecond petawatt laser system. With completion of this milestone, the system is ready for delivery and integration at the European Extreme Light Infrastructure Beamlines facility project in the Czech Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.