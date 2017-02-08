Livermore: Large pothole on I-580 bri...

Livermore: Large pothole on I-580 brings commute to standstill

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Repairs to a pothole that opened up and brought the morning commute to a standstill Wednesday were expected to take most of the day, the California Highway Patrol said. Traffic on westbound Interstate 580 backed up five miles by 5 a.m. after the pothole grew in the two far left lanes near the North Greenville Road exit, CHP Officer Eric Anderson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,733 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC