Livermore: Large pothole on I-580 brings commute to standstill
Repairs to a pothole that opened up and brought the morning commute to a standstill Wednesday were expected to take most of the day, the California Highway Patrol said. Traffic on westbound Interstate 580 backed up five miles by 5 a.m. after the pothole grew in the two far left lanes near the North Greenville Road exit, CHP Officer Eric Anderson said.
