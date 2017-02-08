Livermore: Driver rescued after car p...

Livermore: Driver rescued after car plunges into rain-swollen creek

A resident's quick and courageous response helped save the life of a driver whose car plunged into a creek this week, the California Highway Patrol said. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was driving eastbound on Highland Road near Collier Canyon Road when his 1996 Toyota Corolla missed a curve in the roadway, CHP Officer Derek Reed said Wednesday.

