Livermore considers school demolition for more housing
It could be out with the old and in with the new as the City Council considers tearing down a vacant elementary school to make way for 54 houses on nine acres of land. The former Sonoma Elementary School, built in 1961 on Sonoma Avenue and El Caminito, has been abandoned for the past three years.
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|6 hr
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 8
|Pooponyourbadbeha...
|298
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Princess Hey
|4,735
