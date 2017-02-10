Livermore considers school demolition...

Livermore considers school demolition for more housing

Friday Feb 10

It could be out with the old and in with the new as the City Council considers tearing down a vacant elementary school to make way for 54 houses on nine acres of land. The former Sonoma Elementary School, built in 1961 on Sonoma Avenue and El Caminito, has been abandoned for the past three years.

