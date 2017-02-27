From the Vine: Livermorea s holy McGr...

From the Vine: Livermorea s holy McGrail for cabernet sauvignon Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: RecordNET

The deal included a tour, tasting, a bottle of wine and a wine glass to take home for $49 per couple. My dad, Bill, also snatched up the deal, and with my wife, Christiane, and my mother, Barbara, we headed on a 45-minute drive from Stockton over the Altamont Pass into Livermore Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Words that start with B (Aug '13) 1 hr Princess Hey 111
99 cent store 5 hr JKD 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 24 Morgana 302
News Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08) Feb 23 Anon 47
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Feb 22 un agenda 21 79
found dog Feb 19 JKD 2
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC