From Split to Story Songs, Betty Buck...

From Split to Story Songs, Betty Buckley Is on a Roll

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Broadway

More than three decades after her Tony-winning performance in Cats , Betty Buckley is savoring a hit movie and a hot new album. On the big screen, the Broadway legend won raves as James McAvoy's psychologist in M. Night Shyamalan's smash thriller Split .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
99 cent store Sun TIAD 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 24 Morgana 302
News Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08) Feb 23 Anon 47
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Feb 22 un agenda 21 79
found dog Feb 19 JKD 2
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC