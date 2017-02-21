From Split to Story Songs, Betty Buckley Is on a Roll
More than three decades after her Tony-winning performance in Cats , Betty Buckley is savoring a hit movie and a hot new album. On the big screen, the Broadway legend won raves as James McAvoy's psychologist in M. Night Shyamalan's smash thriller Split .
