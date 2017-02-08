Former Livermore police officer Daniel Black, 49, is accused of having sex with teenage prostitute.
Attorneys will give opening statements Wednesday morning at the misdemeanor trial for a former Livermore police officer accused of having sex with a sex trafficked teenager at center of a multi-agency sex exploitation scandal. Daniel Black, 49, is the first former officer to go to trial in connection with the scandal involving dozens of current and former police officers and the 19-year-old daughter of an Oakland Police Department dispatcher.
