Flood toll: $5 million-plus damage to Tri-Valley creeks

This winter's storms have caused more than $5 million in damage - the worst in two decades - to flood control creeks in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin. The torrential flows during double normal rainfall this season gouged, scoured and ate away large sections of earthen banks mostly on four creeks and three man-made flood-control channels, according to the Alameda County Zone 7 Water Agency, a water and flood control provider in the Tri-Valley.

