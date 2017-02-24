Flood toll: $5 million-plus damage to Tri-Valley creeks
This winter's storms have caused more than $5 million in damage - the worst in two decades - to flood control creeks in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin. The torrential flows during double normal rainfall this season gouged, scoured and ate away large sections of earthen banks mostly on four creeks and three man-made flood-control channels, according to the Alameda County Zone 7 Water Agency, a water and flood control provider in the Tri-Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|99 cent store
|Sun
|TIAD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC