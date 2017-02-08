Fire guts church dining room and other rooms used to feed, shelter and care for homeless
Tri-Valley charitable service providers are struggling to regroup following a fire that damaged a church complex used to feed and house the homeless, and prepare meals for low-income children. The fire caused an estimated $300,000 damage Monday night to the Vineyard Christian Fellowship on North Livermore Avenue, said Joe Testa, deputy chief of the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|23 hr
|Pooponyourbadbeha...
|298
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC