Fire guts church dining room and other rooms used to feed, shelter and care for homeless

Tri-Valley charitable service providers are struggling to regroup following a fire that damaged a church complex used to feed and house the homeless, and prepare meals for low-income children. The fire caused an estimated $300,000 damage Monday night to the Vineyard Christian Fellowship on North Livermore Avenue, said Joe Testa, deputy chief of the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department.

