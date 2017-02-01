Ex-Livermore schools CEO buys private schools in three states
Bill Batchelor, a name familiar to Livermore school parents, has purchased three private boarding schools in Nevada, Arizona and Florida. Parents of the Florida school, Lake Mary Preparatory School near Orlando, have expressed concerns over Batchelor's takeover after reading this newspaper's coverage of the two Livermore charter schools he once headed that were riddled with controversy.
