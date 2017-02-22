Editorial: Woodside council ducks ethics issue, despite code's mandate
By its own admission, the town of Woodside has spent nearly $27,500 on an ethics-related investigation of one of its longtime volunteers, Nancy Reyering, an expenditure that Woodside residents might hope would result in something beneficial. What they got instead are troublesome unanswered questions, not the least of which is whether the investigation was warranted or merely a witch hunt.
