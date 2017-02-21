Contra Costa: Burglary suspects drive wrong way on I-680, elude police

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent interrupted home burglary Tuesday after two suspects led San Ramon police on a brief pursuit before driving the wrong way and disappearing on Interstate 680. Around noon, a woman returning to her home noticed an unfamiliar car in the driveway in the 18000 block of Bollinger Canyon Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County just outside city limits, San Ramon police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.