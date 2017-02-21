Contra Costa: Burglary suspects drive wrong way on I-680, elude police
The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent interrupted home burglary Tuesday after two suspects led San Ramon police on a brief pursuit before driving the wrong way and disappearing on Interstate 680. Around noon, a woman returning to her home noticed an unfamiliar car in the driveway in the 18000 block of Bollinger Canyon Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County just outside city limits, San Ramon police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|20 hr
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 19
|Anonymous
|300
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC