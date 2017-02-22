Cleanup of mudslides, flooding contin...

Cleanup of mudslides, flooding continues in east county

Some highly traveled roads that were closed due to weather impacts in Alameda County have reopened today but cleanup from the heavy rains continues, a county public works official said. Altamont Pass Road north of Interstate Highway 580 in eastern Alameda County is open following localized flooding Wednesday, John Medlock Jr., deputy director of the county's maintenance and operations department, said.

