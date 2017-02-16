CHP seeks senior volunteers in Tri-Va...

CHP seeks senior volunteers in Tri-Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Those from the Dublin, Danville, San Ramon, Pleasanton and Livermore area can apply to be a part of the CHP's Senior Volunteer Program, which helps with field and administration work. Senior volunteers drive marked CHP cars in uniform while performing field duties such as directing traffic, completing surveys and deploying radar trailers, according to the CHP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Thu lee520 17
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 14 Scott C 1420 299
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Feb 13 Wisconsin girl 58
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alameda County was issued at February 18 at 10:06AM PST

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,561 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC