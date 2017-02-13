Celeste Guap Felled By Mysterious Med...

Celeste Guap Felled By Mysterious Medical Emergency, Scuttling First Cop Prosecution

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sfist

On the eve of what was to be the first criminal trial in an expected series of them against law enforcement officers who engaged in sexual activity with the young woman identified earlier by her pseudonym Celeste Guap , and more recently, at her request, as Jasmine Abuslin, Abuslin failed to appear in court due to what her attorney, John Burris, characterized as a sudden medical emergency. Without her as the key witness in the case, the trial could not go forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 7 hr Scott C 1420 299
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mon Wisconsin girl 58
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan '17 Princess Hey 4,735
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC