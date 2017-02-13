Celeste Guap Felled By Mysterious Medical Emergency, Scuttling First Cop Prosecution

On the eve of what was to be the first criminal trial in an expected series of them against law enforcement officers who engaged in sexual activity with the young woman identified earlier by her pseudonym Celeste Guap , and more recently, at her request, as Jasmine Abuslin, Abuslin failed to appear in court due to what her attorney, John Burris, characterized as a sudden medical emergency. Without her as the key witness in the case, the trial could not go forward.

