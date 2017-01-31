Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop
Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and other Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions and complaints about its rates and expenditures at a workshop Monday evening. The water rates workshop, held at 5 p.m. at the agency's administrative office in Livermore, was organized at the city of Pleasanton's request and billed as an informational meeting for residents to learn and ask questions about Zone 7's overall function.
