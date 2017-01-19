Valley Stars: Livermore students comp...

Valley Stars: Livermore students compete in oratorical contest

Livermore students Bani Badhwar, from left, Amy Malocsay, Samantha Kwan, Sfurti Gaudani and James Wilcox competed in the Livermore American Legion Post 47's recent Oratorical Contest. Livermore Post 47 of The American Legion held its Oratorical Contest on Jan. 14 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Livermore, at which five area students competed.

