Valley Stars: Livermore students compete in oratorical contest
Livermore students Bani Badhwar, from left, Amy Malocsay, Samantha Kwan, Sfurti Gaudani and James Wilcox competed in the Livermore American Legion Post 47's recent Oratorical Contest. Livermore Post 47 of The American Legion held its Oratorical Contest on Jan. 14 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Livermore, at which five area students competed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Fri
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Jan 18
|hey
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC