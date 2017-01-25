Tri Valley: Zone 7 Water to hold workshop on big rate increases
Alameda County Zone 7 Water Agency will hold a public meeting 5 p.m. Monday to explain its large rate increases that have led to higher water prices for 220,000 Tri-Valley residents. Zone 7 provides wholesale water to four local water systems, the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore, the Dublin San Ramon Services District, and the California Water Service Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Wed
|still looking for...
|12
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC