Tri-Valley mayors go to Washington
Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne goes to Washington D.C. on Sunday to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 85th Winter Meeting and also to meet the four other Tri-Valley mayors for their annual joint visit to federal legislators and agencies. This will be Thorne's fourth trip with the mayors' delegation to seek federal funds for projects beneficial to the five cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,746
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|Gntlspirit
|294
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC