Storm payoff: State increases water allocations
State water allocations to many California areas, including the Livermore and Santa Clara Valleys, has been increased again because of continuing rain and snow storms. The state Department of Water Resources said Thursday it's increasing its preliminary water allocations for 2017 from 45 percent to 60 percent of requested amounts.
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Fri
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Jan 18
|hey
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
