Storm payoff: State increases water allocations

Thursday Jan 19

State water allocations to many California areas, including the Livermore and Santa Clara Valleys, has been increased again because of continuing rain and snow storms. The state Department of Water Resources said Thursday it's increasing its preliminary water allocations for 2017 from 45 percent to 60 percent of requested amounts.

