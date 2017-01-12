South Gate Road into park reopens, while North Gate Road into park remains closed.
The Mt. Diablo summit is accessible again after the South Gate entrance road and summit road reopened Thursday in Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|Gntlspirit
|294
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC