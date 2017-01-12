South Gate Road into park reopens, wh...

South Gate Road into park reopens, while North Gate Road into park remains closed.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Pacifica Tribune

The Mt. Diablo summit is accessible again after the South Gate entrance road and summit road reopened Thursday in Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 8 Gntlspirit 294
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 8 Princess Hey 4,989
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 6 Princess Hey 1,394
Babysitter Jan 5 ChelseaM 1
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC