Sharpen Up at the Farmers' MRKT

Sharpen Up at the Farmers' MRKT

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Pacific Sun

The Farmers' Market in Livermore continues to have sharpening services provided by local sharpener, Absolutely Sharp-- . While shopping for the freshest produce and food, market visitors can also have their prized cutlery, scissors, and garden tools sharpened to a keen edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 18 hr Angry Mexican 292
Babysitter Thu ChelseaM 1
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 3 Princess Hey 4,984
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 1 Princess Hey 4,740
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident. Dec 28 worried wife 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 06 at 11:26AM PST

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,998

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC