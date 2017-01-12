Proposal to Expand Oil Wastewater Pum...

Proposal to Expand Oil Wastewater Pumping in Livermore

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Environmentalists rally before a hearing of the state Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources on whether to allow an oil company to pump more drilling wastewater into an aquifer east of Livermore. Photo by Patrick Sullivan, Center for Biological Diversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,748
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 8 Gntlspirit 294
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 8 Princess Hey 4,989
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 6 Princess Hey 1,394
Babysitter Jan 5 ChelseaM 1
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC