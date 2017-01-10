POC Medical Systemsa Raises $21 Million in Series A Funding to...

POC Medical Systems Inc. announced today that it raised $ 21 million in Series A funding for clinical beta testing and initial commercialization of a rapid, portable breast cancer screening test, MammoAlert based on its CDx Microfluidics-based platform. This investment round was led by BioVentures Investors and joined by Sirius America Insurance Company, IFG Healthcare and MIA Investment Limited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.