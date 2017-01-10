POC Medical Systemsa Raises $21 Milli...

POC Medical Systemsa Raises $21 Million in Series A Funding to...

POC Medical Systems Inc. announced today that it raised $ 21 million in Series A funding for clinical beta testing and initial commercialization of a rapid, portable breast cancer screening test, MammoAlert based on its CDx Microfluidics-based platform. This investment round was led by BioVentures Investors and joined by Sirius America Insurance Company, IFG Healthcare and MIA Investment Limited.

