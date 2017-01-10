POC Medical Systemsa Raises $21 Million in Series A Funding to...
POC Medical Systems Inc. announced today that it raised $ 21 million in Series A funding for clinical beta testing and initial commercialization of a rapid, portable breast cancer screening test, MammoAlert based on its CDx Microfluidics-based platform. This investment round was led by BioVentures Investors and joined by Sirius America Insurance Company, IFG Healthcare and MIA Investment Limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,748
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Gntlspirit
|294
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC