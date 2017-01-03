Paws In Need Valentine Crab Feed
Treat your Valentine to a tasty crab feast, help save the life of a loveable local pet and prevent animal overpopulation by attending the Paws In Need VALENTINE CRAB FEED on Saturday, February 4, 2017. Join us for a fun evening including a delicious dinner, fun raffles and a silent auction from 6-10pm at the Shrine Event Center, 170 Lindbergh Avenue in Livermore.
